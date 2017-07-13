NASA’s Greased Lightning concept for a hybrid-electric, distributed-propulsion vertical-takeoff-and-landing (VTOL) unmanned aircraft system (UAS) has been licensed to a Virginia-based startup, Advanced Aircraft Co. (AAC), founded by its ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Startup Commercializing NASA Hybrid-Electric UAS Technology".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.