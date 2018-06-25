Sino Jet has opened an operation in Guangzhou, China, following the government’s 88 billion yuan investment in the Greater Bay Area of China. The addition signals the compa ny’s confidence in the growth of its aircraft management, charter and high-end tourism business, it said. The office will be led by Frank De, CEO of Sino Jet Hong Kong.
