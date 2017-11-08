Reignwood International Investment Group Co. of Beijing has signed an agreement with Bell Helicopter to purchase an additional 50 Bell 505 five-seat aircraft. Earlier this year, Reignwood signed an agreement for 60 Bell 505s, bringing the order to 110 aircraft. Under the agreement, Reignwood also will act as the exclusive reseller of Bell 505 helicopters in China, and will establish a Bell 505 delivery and maintenance center. The signing, part of President Donald Trump’s trade ...
