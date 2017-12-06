The Regional Airline Association (RAA), which represents 22 North American regional airlines, has urged the FAA to approve additional safety enhancing, structured training pathways for Part 121 airline first ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "RAA Asks FAA For More Training Pathways For Part 121 First Officers".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.