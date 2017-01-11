WASHINGTON—The FAA is proposing 12 new high-altitude jet routes along the U.S. East Coast, part of a modernization strategy to replace legacy ground-referenced routes with GPS-based, performance-based navigation (PBN) routes. Called the Atlantic Coast Route Project (ACRP), the effort is the first phase of agency’s plan to deploy new and more efficient PBN routes across the U.S. in five stages, starting with the East Coast. The so-called “Q-Routes,” which typically ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "Q-Routes Span New England To Carribbean".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.