Textron Aviation is building the first flight test articles of its new Cessna Denali single-engine turboprop at its Wichita headquarters.

First flight of the $4.968 million aircraft is expected in early 2019 with entry-into-service in 2020.

Work to fabricate the Denali’s nose section, fuselage, wings and tail cone of the first three flying prototypes is underway, and program engineers are building and testing initial flight test articles using production assembly tools built in-house, the company said.

Static and fatigue tests on ground test articles are continuing as well.

“The clean-sheet Denali is unlike any other aircraft in its class in terms of advanced technology and performance,” said Rob Scholl, senior vice president of sales and marketing. “For that reason, we’re seeing great interest throughout Europe from piston owners looking to step up to more performance, as well as from turboprop operators.”

Textron Aviation is using new automation and robotic technologies in the Denali’s production, which increases product quality and efficiency on the assembly line, the company said.

Textron Aviation announced the aircraft in 2015 at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh. It will be powered by the-new 1,240 shp GE Catalyst turboprop engine. Engine runs began in late 2017 with certification testing continuing.

The FADEC-equipped Denali will feature the Garmin 3000 touchscreen avionics suite, with three large high-resolution displays, solid-state weather radar, advanced Terrain Awareness Warning System and ADS-B capabilities. It will cruise at 285 kt. and have a range of 1,600 nm with one pilot and four passengers.

It includes a flat-floor cabin that will convert between passenger and cargo configurations.