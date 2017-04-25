WICHITA—After 38 years of flying, Doreen Welsh, a flight attendant on board US Airways Flight 1549, heard the three words she had trained for all of her career: “Brace for impact.”

“Never did I believe I would ever hear them,” Welsh said. On Jan. 15, 2009, her years of training—and repetition—paid off.

Welsh, who retired following the flight, recalled her experience during a speech, entitled “90 Seconds to Impact,” on April 25 at Textron Aviation’s U.S. Customer Conference here.

All 155 people aboard the crippled aircraft survived after Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger ditched the Airbus A320 on the Hudson River in New York. Five people, including Welsh, were seriously injured. The flight became known as the "Miracle on the Hudson."

Welsh was buckled into the back seat of the aircraft when it struck a flock of geese, disabling the engines, minutes after takeoff from New York’s La Guardia Airport. She heard a boom, felt a jolt and smelled a burning odor. Thinking there was an electrical fire, she rose to check the galley and overhead bins.

“All of my firefighting training came to me,” Welsh said. But she couldn’t find a fire. “Nothing,” she said.

The cockpit was eerily silent. Then came the command to brace. She strapped into her seat, adrenalin pumping. Time went by in slow motion, and memories of her life began playing in her mind.

“Someone made a book of my life and I was watching it now,” Welsh said. She saw vacations as a child with her parents and the birth of her son.

In the midst of that, someone began yelling: “Brace. Brace. Brace. Heads down. Stay down.”

It was her.

“So I say to the US Airways training department, ‘Good job,’” Welsh said.

It took 90 sec. for the aircraft to come to rest on the surface of the river. The tail hit hard first, near Welsh’s seat. A piece of angle iron tore through the cabin floor and went through her leg. Because of the adrenalin rush, she didn’t feel the pain.

Just before the flight, Welsh’s college-age son called to say he had two tickets to the Jan. 18, 2009, AFC Championship Game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. He wanted to take his mother to the game.

“I’m bubbling over” she said. “This is where all those prom parties at my house paid off.”

Welsh told her son she loved him before she hung up. Turns out, “It was the most important ‘I love you’ I ever said,” she said.

After Flight 1549’s hard landing on the Hudson River, Welsh rose from her seat to assess the situation. She thought the aircraft had returned to La Guardia Airport, and was surprised to see water. The captain gave orders to evacuate. Freezing water began filling the aft portion of the aircraft.

“No one [was] moving,” Welsh remembered. “Some people were frozen” in shock. With water rising and the rear of the aircraft sinking, “I accepted that is where where I'm going to die,” Welsh said. “I said my prayers and asked God to take care of my son for me.”

Welsh was overcome with sadness, when she got a sudden burst of energy. “I went crazy,” she said. “I was screaming, yelling, pushing” to help passengers move to the wing exits. Some began climbing over the seats.

As she made her way up the aisle, Welsh got a glimpse of the front of the aircraft, where the other two flight attendants were guiding passengers into rafts. Their hair was in place. The sun glistened off their lip gloss, she recalled, jokingly.

Welsh was freezing and hypothermic. Blood was everywhere. In the raft, someone tied a necktie around her leg as a tourniquet. Ferry boats rescued her and the others on board.

Leaving the hospital after surgery, a nurse handed Welsh a bag with her still-wet clothing. Welsh reached into the bag and took her wings. She stood in the hospital room, looked at the wings in her hand and thought about her career.

Somewhere during those 38 years of flying, “I turned into a real flight attendant,” Welsh said. “I don’t know when it happened.”

One year later, a man came up to talk with her. He was not on the flight, but his son had been three rows from the back of the aircraft. The son had been in shock and couldn’t move; Welsh saved his life.

“I wanted to thank you,” the father told her. “That’s when my healing began,” she said.

There are three lessons from this, Welsh said:

Let the people you love know that you love them, often.

Training is repetitious, but it has to be to work.

In your “memory book,” you won’t see fancy cars or big houses.

“You’re seeing time with the people you love,” Welsh said.