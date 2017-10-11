LAS VEGAS—In 1983, Joan Sullivan Garrett was serving as a critical-care flight nurse and chief medical officer aboard an emergency helicopter medical flight, responding to the report of a remote, rural traffic accident in ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "MedAireâ€™s Founder Wins NBAA Meritorious Service Award".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.