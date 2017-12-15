After 14 years of work, Aerion is ramping up development of the AS2 supersonic business jet following the signing of an agreement with Lockheed Martin that it hopes will lead to the defense giant investing in the program and becoming the airframe supplier.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) covers a 12-month prelaunch phase and defines a “formal and gated process to explore the feasibility of a joint development” of the Mach 1.4 AS2, which is to be powered by three General Electric engines based on the core of the CFM56 commercial turbofan.

Aerion has been working with Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works for almost a year while the defense manufacturer performed due diligence on the design, which features unique natural laminar flow aerodynamics to minimize both supersonic and subsonic drag.

After a “thorough vetting” by Skunk Works experts, “they are pleased with our design and business plan and intrigued by the capability of the software tools we have developed over the years,” says Brian Barents, Aerion executive chairman.

“Following our initial review of Aerion’s aerodynamic technology, our conclusion is that the AS2 concept warrants the further investment of our time and resources,” says Orlando Carvalho, executive vice president of Lockheed Martin Aeronautics.

Barents says the MoU covers Lockheed’s participation “in development of the program, with a gating process based on milestones in the first 12 months that may ultimately lead to a financial investment by Lockheed Martin.”

Work under the MoU with Aerion on detailed structural design, manufacturability and flight-test planning for the AS2, and with GE on engine integration, “will inform a future [Lockheed] decision in investment,” Carvalho says.

He would not say whether Lockheed is prepared to invest in a commercial program, but said “this is an opportunity to develop a revolutionary aircraft and that is what excites our engineers.”

Aerion is looking for a U.S. assembly site and Carvalho says Lockheed’s Marietta, Georgia, plant has the required capacity, workforce and access to be a supersonic test corridor, off the Atlantic coast. “But we have a ways to go before any decision,” he cautions.

Aerion has been entirely supported for the past 14 years by Texan billionaire Robert Bass. With development work now ramping up, Barents says the company has retained Goldman Sachs to help raise debt and potentially equity financing for certification.

A seven-year development program is planned, with a preliminary design review after two years and a critical design review after another two years. First flight is planned for 2023, following by a two-year certification-test program leading to entry into service in late 2025.

Certification of the AS2 is expected to cost $4 billion, including development of the 18,000-lb.-thrust supersonic engine by GE Aviation. “Aerion will pay for development of the engine, and get our return at the back end of the program on servicing of the engines,” Barents says.

Aerion is guaranteeing a cruise speed of Mach 1.4 over water for the 12-passenger AS2 and aiming, weather permitting, to fly over land at Mach 1.2 without the sonic boom reaching the ground. This exploits a phenomenon known as Mach cutoff in which the thicker air at lower altitude refracts the boom away from the ground. Design range is 4,200 nm at Mach 1.4 and 5,400 nm at Mach 0.95.

While the Skunk Works has been working on reduced sonic-boom aircraft for several years, including completing preliminary design of a low-boom X-plane it is bidding to build for NASA, the AS2 will not include Lockheed’s boom mitigation technology, although subsequent products could, Barents says.

Despite needing an engine with a relatively large core and low bypass ratio to cruise supersonically, the AS2 is being designed to comply with tougher airport noise limits that take effect for aircraft certified after 2020 and are known as Chapter 14 internationally and Stage 5 in the U.S.

A formal launch is still expected in early 2018. But with the signing of the MoU with Lockheed, Aerion has reopened its orderbook for the $120 million aircraft, Barents says. The company already holds a firm order for 20 AS2s from fractional aircraft operator Flexjet, signed in 2015.

“Establishing a working relationship with an existing, reputable OEM with the technology to build this type of aircraft is one of the critical factors we identified as essential for success,” he says, adding that Lockheed has made no financial contribution to date.

Airbus Defense and Space, which assisted Aerion over the past 2 1/2 years on preliminary design of the structure, systems integration and definition of the fly-by-wire flight controls, has completed its work. “Going forward we are hopeful they will continue to contribute as a Tier 1 supplier,” Barents says.

Aerion forecasts a market for 300 aircraft over 10 years and is not the only company pursuing a return to supersonic travel. But Barents is skeptical of the claims being made by startups Boom Supersonic and Spike Aerospace.

“Another critical element for success was identifying an available powerplant that had the performance at altitude and could comply with noise regulations,” he says. “In our search for a powerplant we became quite knowledgeable on what is out there and we are not aware of a core that can meet the grandiose projections of Boom and Spike. We do not give those projections much credence.”