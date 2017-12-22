LCH-LAH civil helicopter: Korea Aerospace Industries
SEOUL, SYDNEY—The Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) LCH-LAH civil and military helicopter is on track for prototype assembly in 2018 following the conclusion of the program’s critical design ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "KAI LCH-LAH Helo Passes Critical Design Review".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.