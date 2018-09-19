Fractional ownership operator Jetfly took delivery of its first PC-24 twin-engine business jet from Swiss manufacturer Pilatus on Sept. 17. Luxembourg-based Jetfly currently operates 22 PC-12 single-engine turboprops in its fractional fleet and plans to deploy the PC-24 in parallel to extend its current range of services. The company has three additional PC-24s on order. Its PC-12 fleet is the largest in Europe. Pilatus delivered three PC-24 aircraft during the first half of 2018. The ...
