David Wayne Hooks Airport in Houston is near completion of Phase 2 of its capital improvement program, which includes the recent resurfacing of the general aviation runway and refurbishment of the Gill Aviation fixed base operator (FBO) terminal building. The 3,500-ft. runway was resurfaced with asphalt and reconfigured to improve access to the taxiway, while creating a greater safety buffer. It was also re-marked and a four-light, precision-approach path-indicator system will be installed ...