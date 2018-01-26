Gulfstream Aerospace’s new G500 business jet has begun a 12-country world tour so customers and potential customers may experience the aircraft, the company announced.

The tour began in January at Dallas Love Field and will conclude in June.

“This is a momentous year for the G500, with the aircraft’s planned certification and entry into service,” Gulfstream President Mark Burns said. “It’s an ideal time for customers to explore an aircraft that is already noted for its large, wide cabin, outstanding performance and industry-leading technology.

“It also gives us an opportunity to thoroughly test and examine the fully outfitted interior as we prepare for the G500’s service entry,” he said.

The G500 will stop in Atlanta, New York, Chicago, Milan, Moscow, Beijing, Melbourne and other cities.

Five G500 aircraft are undergoing flight testing, with type certification expected in early 2018.

The aircraft can fly 5,200 nm at its long-range cruise speed of Mach 0.85. At Mach 0.90, the aircraft has a range of 4,400 nm.