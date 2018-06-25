GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE CORPORATION AIRPLANES [Docket No. FAA-2018-0104; Product Identifier 2017-CE-036-AD; Amendment 39-19311; AD 2018-12-07] The FAA is superseding Airworthiness Directive (AD) 2015-24-06 for certain Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation Model GVI airplanes. AD 2015-24-06 required repetitive breakaway torque checks and torquing of the main landing gear (MLG) brake inlet self-sealing couplings and inserting a dispatch and takeoff limitation to the limitations section of the airplane ...
