Guardian Flight has added a King Air C90 to the Eagle Air Med base in Blanding, Utah, to serve company partner Blue Mountain Hospital and provide backup support to San Juan Hospital in Monticello, Utah, and Southwest Health System in Cortez, Colorado. Guardian Flight Alaska operates a fleet of 10 Beechcraft King Air B200s and a Cessna Caravan. Guardian is upgrading its fleet with five Learjet 45s.
