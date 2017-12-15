Flexjet-Flight Options said recently it is prepared to discuss implementation of most of the elements of a collective bargaining agreement with the International Brotherhood of ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Flexjet-Flight Options Union Negotiations Continue".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.