WASHINGTON—The FAA has issued new rules that make it easier and cheaper for general aviation pilots to gain required medical certifications to fly. The so-called “third-class medical” reform is largely a codification of the language Congress included in the FAA Extension, Safety and Security Act of 2016, a bill that funded the FAA through September. Starting May 1, recreational general aviation (GA) pilots flying aircraft that weigh less than 6,000 lb. and carry no more ...