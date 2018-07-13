In response to a Part 13 complaint submitted by the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association regarding the operator of Key West International Airport, the FAA’s Southern Region Airports Division voided the AOPA’s claims that the airport is in violation of grant ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "FAA Rejects AOPAâ€™s Complaint In Key West Airport Ruling".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.