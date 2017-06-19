EViation is developing “Alice” as an all-electric aircraft able to fly six to nine passengers across distances of up to 800 mi.

Transportation as we know it is set to change. The dominant solutions available today are deeply flawed and demand disruption,” states Omer Bar-Yohai, the founder of EViation – the Israeli startup that is preparing to lead this change.

“The sharing economy with Uber-like solutions, the shift to sustainable energy and autonomous vehicle technologies are all set to be major factors in this disruption. We make the tools that will take this disruption to the sky!

“We design, test and build the tools that will enable future of regional transit by air, changing consumers’ perception of both distance and time,” claims Bar-Yohai. Five years from now, EViation is set to enable cheap, high-speed, sustainable and convenient regional commuting using light aircraft, tightly integrated with on-demand ground transport solutions. Currently, a sub-scale prototype is undergoing testing and risk-reduction evaluations. The company expects its first firm orders from its lead customer next year.

With EViation’s all-electric aircraft, the company’s customers will be able to fly six to nine passengers across distances of up to 800 mi., at a cruising speed of over 220 kt. “With this aircraft, air taxi operators will be able to serve customers on-demand travel [to] the nearest landing strip for the price of a train ticket,” Bar-Yohai says.

“Our solution is electric from conception,” Bar-Yohai explains, “taking a holistic approach to aircraft design, allowing us to fully optimize the benefits of electric aviation.” These include distributed propulsion and optimally efficient aerodynamic design enabled by all-composite design, higher propulsive efficiency and compact energy storage using high-energy density batteries. The new aircraft will also be designed with autonomous flight capabilities and built to work in today’s regulatory environment. “We became part of NASA’s on-demand mobility program and GAMA and the FAA electric aviation committees,” Bar-Yohai says.

Operators will benefit from the lower energy and reduced maintenance costs, while low noise and zero emissions enable such electrically powered planes to operate from landing strips close to urban areas.

EViation’s Alice and Orca Lineup

EViation has three designs in the pipeline.

• Alice, a small aircraft designed to carry six to nine passengers, cruising at 10,000 ft. to a range of 350 mi. at a speed of 220 kt. Alice will be optimized to operate as an air taxi and will be offered for roughly USD1.4 million in serial production.

• Alice ER, the “luxury” model. At a cost of only USD1.9 million, EViation is positioning Alice ER as a low-cost but highly usable alternative to an expensive executive plane. The aircraft will be able to carry six passengers and fly from any airstrip capable of operating general aviation. With a pressurized cabin, it will be able to climb to and cruise at 28,000 ft. and fly up to 800 mi. at a speed of 250 kt.

• EViation’s Orca, the unmanned variant, designed to a maximum takeoff weight of 250 kg. Orca will be able to travel more than 497 mi. at a cruising speed of 144 kt. and remain airborne for more than eight hours, carrying a payload of 50 kg. Designed for VSTOL (very short takeoff and landing), it only requires a 99-ft.-long (30 m) runway.

EViation partnered with established manufacturers for production and certification risk sharing. At the Paris Air Show, the company unveiled its teaming with Magnaghi Aeronautica SpA, the manufacturer of the SkyAero aircraft, and FBM, an Israeli producer of carbon-based composites, which manufactured the all-composite prototypes.

EViation (Static A8) has teamed with Leonardo and Dassault Systems to pursue unmanned variants of the design, with up to a gross takeoff weight of five tons.