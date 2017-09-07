Business aviation traffic in Europe rose 8.8% in August when compared to the same month in 2016, marking the 10th consecutive month of traffic growth in Europe, according to the European Business Aviation Association ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "European Business Aviation Traffic Jumps In August".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.