Business jets at London Biggin Hill Airport.
Business aviation departures in Europe rose 3% year-over-year in September to 79,280 flights, although traffic remained 4.4% behind the pre-crisis peak in September 2008, according to WingX’s Business Aviation Monitor. To date, departures in Europe have risen 3.6% in 2017 compared to the same period one year ago. Business aviation departures in September were up in all the leading markets, with modest gains in Germany, the UK and Italy. Departures grew 3% in France and 8% in ...
