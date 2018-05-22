Over the next decade, the European business aircraft fleet is expected to grow from 3,856 aircraft in 2018 to about 5,035 aircraft by 2027, a compound annual growth rate of 3%, according to Aviation Week ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Europeâ€™s Bizav Fleet To Grow 3% Per Year, Forecast Says ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.