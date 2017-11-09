Aerospace and defense supplier Ducommun has begun a corporate restructuring and review process that will cost $22-25 million through 2018, starting in the company’s aerostructures unit, executives announced this ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Ducommun Restructures Toward Commercial Narrowbodies, Ex-bizjets".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.