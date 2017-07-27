Workhorse is planning to begin flight testing of its SureFly eVTOL aircraft later this year, with an eye to 2019 certification: John Croft

Electric-drive truck manufacturer Workhorse unveiled a hybrid-electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) aircraft at last month’s Paris Air Show, and is exhibiting it at EAA AirVenture’s Innovation Center in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Flight tests of the two-seat SureFly are planned to begin this year, and the company is aiming for FAA certification on the initial piloted model in 2019.

The eight-rotor SureFly builds on Workhorse’s development of the HorseFly delivery drone, which is designed to operate from the roof of the company’s hybrid-electric delivery truck. UPS is testing the truck/drone combination for last-mile deliveries in rural areas. The design is reminiscent of the Ehang 184 now being flight tested by Chinese drone maker Ehang (also at AirVenture). But that eVTOL aircraft is single-seat, with the rotor pairs mounted on arms under the cabin, and is being developed from the outset to fly autonomously.

SureFly has a 200-hp Honda aviation engine and a dual-battery backup system, powering eight independent motors mounted in upper/lower contra-rotating pairs on folding arms above the cabin. If a motor fails, the aircraft will land automatically on seven propellers, Workhorse says.

If the combustion engine fails, the battery pack will provide power for landing. If both engine and battery pack fail, a ballistic recovery parachute will automatically or manually deploy to bring the complete aircraft down safely, the company says.

While early models will be piloted, Workhorse’s goal is to develop an autonomous eVTOL aircraft that can carry two passengers or 400 lb. of cargo up to 50 mi. Maximum altitude is 3,000 ft. and speed is 50 mph. Design gross weight is 1,500 lb.

Workhorse is targeting the air-taxi market and says charging the battery in flight with the engine eliminates the need for long battery-charging periods between flights. Lacking wings, SureFly is designed for short hops, with the company predicting an average trip length of less than 10 mi.

The most efficient flight path for the aircraft, Workhorse says, will be a vertical takeoff and climb to 3,000 ft., then a constant linear descent to 500 ft. and a vertical landing. This minimizes the thrust needed to fly forward. The company has a winged eVTOL design with tilting props for longer ranges.