Delta Private Jets has opened its second MRO base at the 548,000-sq.-ft. Sheltair Aviation facility at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The facility includes 15,000 sq. ft. of hangar space and 2,200 sq. ft. of office space. Delta Private Jets operates its flagship MRO facility at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.
