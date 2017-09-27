First Comac ARJ21 delivered to Chengdu Airlines takes off.
If the Comac ARJ21 was a genuinely commercial program, the manufacturer would by now be saying it had done its best but, as everyone had always known, developing a jet airliner without experience was tough. Things had not worked out too well. It was time to move on. But that is not how China works. Instead, Comac is gearing up for volume production. Although Chinese airlines cannot be keen to operate the regional jet, Comac must know that the government will tell them to take it away. Just ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Comac Plans Volume Production Of ARJ21".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.