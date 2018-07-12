Business aircraft activity in Europe rose 4.4% in June compared to a year ago, while growth for the first six months of 2016 is up 2.7%, according to WingX ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Clone of European Bizav Activity Up In June".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.