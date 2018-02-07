WICHITA—Textron Aviation’s assembly line for its new Citation Longitude super-midsize business jet is now at full-rate production here, the company ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Citation Longitude Now At Full-Rate Production".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.