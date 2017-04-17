SHANGHAI—Maybe the nervous billionaires of China are breathing a little easier. If so, they could soon be back in the market for business aircraft, no longer afraid that getting about in a private jet is asking for trouble from a corruption-hunting Communist ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Chinese Bizjet Buyers Worry Less About Politics".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.