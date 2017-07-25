Aviation Week’s John Morris checks out the Ehang 184. Don’t expect a pilot report, because it’s autonomous! : Maureen Spuhler
OSHKOSH, Wisconsin—Chinese small unmanned aircraft manufacturer Ehang plans the launch next year of a commercial version of its autonomous single-passenger vertical-takeoff-and-landing air vehicle that flies without a pilot, under the control of a plug-and-play ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Chinaâ€™s Ehang To Launch Commercial Fly-By-iPad Drone".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.