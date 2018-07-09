WASHINGTON—The significant increase in flight hours required to become a U.S. airline pilot—mandated by Congress in 2010 and cemented into regulation by FAA in 2013—has had the “side effect” of “reducing the number of pilots” and should be revisited by Congress, said Elaine Chao, the U.S. transportation secretary. Speaking recently at a forum sponsored by The Washington Post, Chao said what has become known as the 1,500-hr. rule means there are ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Chao: ‘Side Effect’ Of 1,500-hr. Rule Is Reduced Pilot Supply".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.