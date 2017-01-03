Embraer’s home government of Brazil is ramping up for another World Trade Organization fight against Canada’s Bombardier, with Brazil’s highest government institution for foreign trade policies calling for a new, formal trade dispute between the aircraft OEMs. The Council of Ministers of Brazilian Foreign Trade Chamber (Camex) decided to initiate dispute settlement proceedings against Canada at the WTO, according to Embraer. More could not be immediately learned Dec. 19 ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "Brazil, Embraer Push Ahead On WTO Dispute With Bombardier".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.