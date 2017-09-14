Rolls-Royce sees a potential market for up to 650 engines for the B-52H strategic bomber fleet, if an engine replacement program is funded by the U.S. Air Force: Rolls-Royce
With momentum building behind an engine upgrade for the U.S. Air Force’s 1960s-vintage Boeing B-52H strategic bomber, Rolls-Royce has proposed its 16,000-lb.-thrust BR725 turbofan, made in ...
