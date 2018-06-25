Bombardier is donating research and training dollars to support activities at the Downsview Aerospace Innovation and Research Consortium and to help establish an aerospace hub in Toronto’s Downsview area. Under the agreement, Bombardier will donate C$5.9 million ($4.4 million) to create aerospace research centers at Ryerson University and the University of Toronto to support advanced interiors and acoustics research; fund landing gear research and extend training to 50 students for ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Bombardier Supporting Downsview Aerospace Innovation and Research".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.