Canadian aerospace company Bombardier saw its stock price slump almost 6% in regular trading March 6, the day after the Montreal company announced it was selling about $500 million in new shares due to help cushion its balance ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Bombardier Sells Stock To Raise Money; Shares Dive".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.