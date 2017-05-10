Bombardier Business Aircraft’s third Global 7000 flight test aircraft – dubbed “The Navigator” - flew for the first time May 10 and has entered the flight test program.

It will soon join Bombardier’s flight test center in Wichita, Bombardier officials said. The third aircraft will be used to test the Global 7000’s advanced avionics and electrical system performance. It is the first production aircraft to be fitted with a dual head-up display.

“The Global 7000 business jet is a highly sophisticated, state-of-the-art aircraft, and we are pleased that our flight test vehicles have been showing a high degree of maturity,” said Michel Ouellette, senior vice president of the Global 7000 and Global 8000 Program. “Our test program’s development and certification schedule is on track, and the addition of our third flight test vehicle is in line with our commitment for certification in 2018 as we accumulate more flight hours.”

The Global 7000 FTV3 took off from Bombardier’s facility in Toronto. The crew included Capt. Logan Lamping, co-pilot Derek Thresher and flight test engineers Duane Moore and Matthew DiMaiolo.

The first flight test vehicle flew for the first time in early November 2016. The large business aircraft is on track to enter service in the second half of 2018.