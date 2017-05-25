Bombardier’s pricing on its sale of 75 firm C Series aircraft to Delta Air Lines was “normal course” business and not improper, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft president Fred Cromer said. During a conversation with ATW and Aviation Week editors, Cromer defended the C Series program’s most significant order, which has come under attack by both Boeing and Embraer. Boeing has formally asked the U.S. government to protest Canadian government assistance to the C Series ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Bombardierâ€™s Cromer Defends Pricing Of C Series Order".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.