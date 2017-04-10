Bombardier has defended its remuneration policy after a plan to raise executive pay by almost half provoked howls of outrage in Canada. On March 31, the company’s executive chairman, Pierre Beaudoin, opted to forgo the extra pay—but his announcement was quickly followed by a combative statement from Bombardier’s head of human resources, Jean Monty. Monty argued that changes to executive pay were in line with what other companies of a similar size offered, and that most of ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Bombardier Defends ‘Exceptional’ 2016".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.