Bombardier delivered 36 business jets in the second quarter of 2017, down from 42 a year ago, the company reports, with net orders so far this year “actually pretty good,” Bombardier President and CEO Alain Bellemare ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Bombardier 2Q Deliveries Decrease ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.