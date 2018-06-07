Boeing’s drive to fill out its unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) portfolio continues, with the aerospace giant’s HorizonX Ventures arm participating in a $5 million funding round at Kittyhawk, a provider of software for managing commercial drone fleets. The San Francisco-based startup has now raised $6.5 million, with the latest round led by Bonfire Ventures and including Freestyle Capital, Kluz Ventures and existing investor The Flying Object, a global drone venture fund. The ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Boeing HorizonX Backs Drone Software Provider Kittyhawk".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.