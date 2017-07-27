IS&S’s NextGen flight deck and autothrottles will be options on Blackhawk King Air 200 and 350 upgrades: IS&S
OSHKOSH, Wisconsin—Blackhawk Modifications has teamed with Innovative Solutions & Support (IS&S) to offer an IS&S new-generation flight deck and autothrottles for the King Air 200 and ...
