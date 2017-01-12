Optimism and customer interest in the business jet market rose in January and are now at post-crisis highs, according to a new UBS Business Jet Market Survey. The majority of survey respondents consider the recent U.S. presidential election to be positive for the business jet market. More than half reported that customer interest has improved since the November election. While the amount of used business jet inventory, pricing and utilization remain weak, the survey showed significant ...
