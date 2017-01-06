Business aircraft activity in December in North America rose 1.4% year-over-year, led by a jump in Part 135 activity and activity by large jets, according to Argus TraqPak ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "BizAv Activity Up In December, Led By Part 135 ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.