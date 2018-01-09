LAS VEGAS—In collaboration with ride-hailing giant Uber, Bell Helicopter is developing an air taxi—a small four-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically free of the constraints of runways.

The company is debuting its air taxi cabin design at the Consumer Electronics Show, which runs Jan. 9-12 here.

“Bell Helicopter is innovating at the limits of vertical flight and challenging the traditional notion of aviation to solve real-world problems,” Bell Helicopter President and CEO Mitch Snyder said. “The future of urban air taxi is closer than many people realize. We believe in the positive impact our design will have on addressing transportation concerns in cities worldwide.”

During the show, attendees may experience an augmented reality simulator with a selection of scenarios, such as cross-city day and night trips. Passengers will be able to access an integrated user experience control center and catch up on world news, host a video conference call, or share documents with other passengers, the company said.

“The air taxi is not a new concept. Bell Helicopter has been moving people over urban landscapes for decades,” Snyder said. “While we are laser-focused on the passenger experience and eager to share with the public, Bell continues to develop our air taxi design to provide safe, reliable transportation services to the world.”

The air taxi is designed from the outset to be autonomous, although Bell expects to have a pilot on board for at least the first few years of flight.

“We like to think of it as more of a ‘mission manager’ in case something happens,” Snyder said. The mission manager’s job will be to safely perform basic functions in the years before untrained people are trusted in the aircraft by themselves. Bell suggests it might be a job for former V-22 tiltrotor pilots, familiar both with vertical-takeoff-and-landing (VTOL) systems as well as ferrying passengers.

One reason to start with the cabin is that Bell is trying to anticipate both a market and a vehicle that do not yet exist. There are a handful of quadcopter-inspired people-carrying vehicles, like the Volocopter 2X, Ehang 184, and Workhorse SureFly. All of these vehicles carry just one or two people. Bell is hoping that, by starting from the larger cabin, it will be able to move directly to the mature form of the technology, a vehicle that can carry a regular carload worth of people and their cargo.

Bell is aiming for first flight in early 2020 with service by the mid-2020s.

Making it a service on the scale of ride-hailing companies such as Uber will require substantial infrastructure. It will require many “vertiports”—existing and future landing locations for air taxis—offering electrical charging stations or other refueling options, depending on Bell’s selection of propulsion.

To meet expected demand, Bell foresees fleets of thousands of air taxis. The manufacturer may go beyond its traditional role as an equipment provider by setting up the booking app and operating the flights as a service. Initial use, should the business take off, would be in cities such as Dallas or Dubai, places both populous and vast. The key metric is not just that a city be heavily traveled, but heavily traveled with a loss of time, where bypassing ground congestion by flying above it is most valuable for the customer.

Bell said it is actively working with the FAA so the technology is understood and incorporated into air traffic operations before service is launched. Flying in helicopter-designated lanes and acclimating air traffic controllers to the idea of regular and casual traffic in the area is one part of that.

Another part is making sure that the air taxis can navigate the sky on their own. The plan is for the vehicles to use radar, computer vision and lidar, making sure at least one type of sensor is always active. There may be ground sensor stations as well, or perhaps Wi-Fi nodes and cell towers that detect the presence of the air taxi and alert other aircraft. The air taxis may talk to each other, providing a comprehensive picture of precisely where the vehicles are in the sky at any given time.