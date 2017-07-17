Jeff Turner, chairman of the board of Doc’s Friends: Molly McMillin
WICHITA—The restored B-29 Superfortress, known as Doc, will have a permanent home at the Wichita Eisenhower National Airport in a $6.5 million project that includes a 32,000-sq.-ft. interactive hangar and learning ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "B-29 â€˜Docâ€™ To Receive Permanent Home ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.