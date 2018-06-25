Jet East Aviation is seeking to hire experienced Aircraft and Powerplant mechanics and avionics technicians in the Greater New York area to keep up with its expansion and growth. It is experiencing significant growth in the New York metropolitan area. Positions require a minimum of three years of experience. In addition, it is expanding its parts business to keep up with demand for parts support in the Northeast region.
