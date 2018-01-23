The late Roy Halladay with an Icon A5.
Two-time MLB Cy Young Award winner Roy Halladay died from blunt-force trauma with drowning as a contributing factor when his Icon A5 light sport aircraft plunged into shallow water off the west coast of Florida Nov. 7, according to an autopsy report by the medical examiner for Pasco and Pinellas counties. According to the report, retired baseball pitcher Halladay, 40, had zolpidem, an insomnia medication, as well as amphetamine and morphine in his bloodstream. Dihydromorphone, used in the ...
