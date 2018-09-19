Startup Astro Aerospace plans to flight-test its prototype passenger-carrying unmanned aircraft at Toronto Markham Airport this week, after receiving a special flight operations certificate for the vehicle from Transport Canada. The two-seat electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (evTOL) vehicle, called Elroy, has been planned to complete multiple takeoffs, maneuvers and landings to test new avionics software and the flight control system. The battery-powered aircraft is a multicopter, with ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Autonomous Air Taxi Prototype Starts Test Flights In Canada".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.