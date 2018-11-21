Allison Markey has joined Wyvern, based in Bedford, Massachussetts, as director of audit programs. Markey is the vice chair of the International Standards for Business Aircraft Handling Standards Board. Devin Howes has joined the company as director of safety data systems; Valerie Troilo has been named operations support specialist, and Yulia Goudreau has joined the company as operations support specialist. Sonya Adams has been appointed managing director for Northern, Central and Western ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "APPOINTMENTS".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.