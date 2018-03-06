Applied Composites, a San Diego-based composite supplier, has announced the acquisition of San Diego Composites, a supplier of design, engineering, development and production of composite hardware and systems.

No financial terms were disclosed.

It is Applied Composites’ third acquisition in the past four months.

“The addition of SDC to our composites platform adds significant engineering talent and unique capabilities in the design and production of large composite structures,” said Bill Boisture, chairman of the board of Applied Composites and operating partner of Applied Composites Engineering.

“Applied Composites has the scale, capacity and capabilities to provide our customers an integrated solution, from design and engineering through tooling manufacturing, component production and complex assembly.”

Applied Composites, formerly known as AC&A Holdings, is comprised of AC&A Enterprises, Applied Composites Engineering and Applied Composite Structures, the former EnCore Composite Structures. Applied Composites is part of AE Industrial Partners.